Myanmar's ruling military has extended a state of emergency for another six months, state media has reported, a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of a coup that plunged the country into chaos after a decade of tentative democracy.

"There are still more tasks to be done to hold the general election successfully. Especially for a free and fair election, stability and peace is still needed," state-run MRTV said on its Telegram channel in announcing the extension of the emergency rule on Friday.

Myanmar has been locked in a civil war triggered by the military's overthrow of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta plans this year to hold an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.

'Zero-sum mentality'

No date has been set for the election but the junta is forging ahead with plans, despite struggling to run the country as it tries to fend off on multiple fronts an armed rebellion with its roots in a youth-led uprising that was put down by the military with deadly force.