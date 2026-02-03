German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Europeans to become more independent in light of global upheavals.

“We are currently experiencing what is probably the greatest period of political uncertainty and instability, and certainly a profound turning point. It is a break with the past,” Merz said on Monday during the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s New Year's reception in the town of Eschborn.

He added that Europeans are currently experiencing a world “in which major powers are emerging again that do not want to abide by rules, first and foremost, but instead exercise power politics.”

Merz said his country could play a central role in helping Europe to become united and hence more independent.