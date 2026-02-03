EUROPE
2 min read
German chancellor calls for 'more independent' Europe amid global upheavals
'We must get things under control now if we want to play a role in this global transformation phase,' Friedrich Merz warns.
Merz said he sees a path to a “sovereign, free, peaceful and economically prosperous Europe.” / Reuters
February 3, 2026

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Europeans to become more independent in light of global upheavals.

“We are currently experiencing what is probably the greatest period of political uncertainty and instability, and certainly a profound turning point. It is a break with the past,” Merz said on Monday during the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s New Year's reception in the town of Eschborn.

He added that Europeans are currently experiencing a world “in which major powers are emerging again that do not want to abide by rules, first and foremost, but instead exercise power politics.”

Merz said his country could play a central role in helping Europe to become united and hence more independent.

“If we as Europeans act in a united and determined manner, we can make a difference in the world. We can achieve more than we sometimes believe ourselves capable of,” he added.

Merz said he sees a path to a “sovereign, free, peaceful and economically prosperous Europe.”

He also stressed that Europe must become capable of defending itself, make the location conditions for the European economy more competitive again, and become more technologically independent.

“Transatlantic relations have changed. But nostalgia or memories of old times do not help us. We must get things under control now if we want to play a role in this global transformation phase,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
