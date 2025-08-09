WORLD
Turkish president welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says during a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev that Türkiye will continue to provide necessary support for peace.
August 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process during a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart.

During the call, relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues, were discussed, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan called the recent progress made toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia gratifying, adding that the establishment of a lasting peace and stable environment would also contribute to peace and stability in the entire region.

Türkiye will continue to provide necessary support towards this goal, he said.

On Friday, President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict between the Southern Caucasus neighbours, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalise relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently since 2020, when Azerbaijan liberated its territory of Karabakh.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
