North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees cruise missile launching drill
Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force.
North Korea long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim expressed satisfaction as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit set above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said on Sunday.

Kim said, "Checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis is just a responsible exercise," as the country "is facing various security threats."

Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea said it intends to arm the vessel with nuclear weapons, referring to it as a "strategic guided missile submarine" or a "strategic nuclear attack submarine."

A nuclear-powered submarine was among a list of advanced weapons Kim outlined at a major political meeting in 2021, alongside solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, reconnaissance satellites and multi-warhead missiles.

SOURCE:Reuters
