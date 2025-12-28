North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim expressed satisfaction as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit set above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said on Sunday.

Kim said, "Checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis is just a responsible exercise," as the country "is facing various security threats."

Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA said.