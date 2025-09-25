EUROPE
1 min read
Denmark's Aalborg Airport suspends flights after drones spotted in airspace
The incident comes after a similar one at Copenhagen Airport earlier this week, which also prompted suspension in flights.
Denmark's Aalborg Airport suspends flights after drones spotted in airspace
The disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport / AP Archive
September 25, 2025

Flights at the Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark were suspended after drones were spotted close to the facility, police confirmed.

Arrivals and departures were halted while the situation was investigated.

"Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport, and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further," Nordjyllands Police wrote on X.

Police later said the unidentified drones that were observed in North Jutland were no longer located over the airspace at Aalborg Airport.

RECOMMENDED

The disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport, where flights were paused amid drone reports.

Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen later said she "cannot deny" the possibility that the drones spotted there were flown by Russia.

In Norway, the Oslo airport also closed its airspace for three hours on Monday after a drone was seen nearby.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates