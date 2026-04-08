The UN has "strongly" condemned Israeli strikes across Lebanon that caused "significant" civilian casualties, calling on all sides to pursue diplomacy and cease hostilities.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the strikes by Israel across Lebanon that resulted in significant civilian casualties. The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives," said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference on Wednesday.

Urging all parties to return to the negotiating table, Haq said: "We continue to call on all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels, cease hostilities, and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701."

Pointing to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, he said: "The ceasefire between the US and Iran offers an opportunity to prevent further loss of lives between Lebanon and Israel."