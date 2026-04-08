WAR ON IRAN
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UN condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon, calls for diplomacy
"Ceasefire between the US and Iran offers an opportunity to prevent further loss of lives," says spokesperson.
UN condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon, calls for diplomacy
The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives," said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference. / AA
18 hours ago

The UN has "strongly" condemned Israeli strikes across Lebanon that caused "significant" civilian casualties, calling on all sides to pursue diplomacy and cease hostilities.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the strikes by Israel across Lebanon that resulted in significant civilian casualties. The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives," said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference on Wednesday.

Urging all parties to return to the negotiating table, Haq said: "We continue to call on all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels, cease hostilities, and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701."

Pointing to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, he said: "The ceasefire between the US and Iran offers an opportunity to prevent further loss of lives between Lebanon and Israel."

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"There's no military solution to the conflict," Haq said, calling for talks toward a permanent ceasefire and long-term resolution.

He also raised alarm over risks to UN personnel on the ground, urging all actors to "uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times."

RelatedTRT World - Iran could pull out of ceasefire if Israel keeps striking Lebanon: report
SOURCE:AA
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