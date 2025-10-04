WAR ON GAZA
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Contrary to Trump's claims that Israel had stopped bombing Gaza, Tel Aviv continued striking the besieged Palestinian enclave, killing at least 29 more Palestinians.
Israeli air strike hit a house in Gaza City, killing at least 15 Palestinians. / AA
October 4, 2025

US President Donald Trump has urged the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to act swiftly in ongoing hostage release and peace negotiations, even as Hamas announced on Friday its willingness to release all Israeli captives, alive and dead, and to hand over Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian authority composed of technocrats.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump said on Truth Social.

But contrary to Trump's claims that Israel had stopped bombing Gaza, Israel continued striking the besieged Palestinian enclave on Saturday, killing at least 29 Palestinians, according to medics.

Hamas stressed on Friday that the enclave’s future and Palestinian rights must be addressed within a broader national Palestinian framework.

"I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!" Trump added.

On Friday, Trump gave Hamas until 6 pm Washington time (2200 GMT) on Sunday to approve his plan.

The plan seeks to turn Gaza into a weapons-free zone, with a transitional governance mechanism overseen directly by Trump through a new international body tasked with monitoring implementation.

It includes the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas within 72 hours of approval, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The plan mandates a halt to hostilities, disarming all armed groups in Gaza, and Israel’s gradual withdrawal from the war-torn coastal enclave, which is to be governed by a technocratic authority under the supervision of an international body led by the US president.

SOURCE:AA
