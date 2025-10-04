US President Donald Trump has urged the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to act swiftly in ongoing hostage release and peace negotiations, even as Hamas announced on Friday its willingness to release all Israeli captives, alive and dead, and to hand over Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian authority composed of technocrats.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump said on Truth Social.

But contrary to Trump's claims that Israel had stopped bombing Gaza, Israel continued striking the besieged Palestinian enclave on Saturday, killing at least 29 Palestinians, according to medics.

Hamas stressed on Friday that the enclave’s future and Palestinian rights must be addressed within a broader national Palestinian framework.

"I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!" Trump added.

On Friday, Trump gave Hamas until 6 pm Washington time (2200 GMT) on Sunday to approve his plan.