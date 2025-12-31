The Gaza government has estimated that the initial direct losses in 15 vital sectors during 2025 amounted to more than $33 billion, as the repercussions of the Israeli genocide war against the Palestinians continue.

A statement from the Government Media Office said on Wednesday that the effects of the genocidal attacks carried out by Israel for two years continue, adding that the initial direct losses in 15 vital sectors are estimated to exceed $33 billion by 2025.

It said that the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors have been completely devastated, and approximately 178,000 dunams (43,985 acres) of land, representing more than 80 percent of agricultural land, have been damaged.

The office also noted a decline in vegetable cultivation areas from 93,000 dunams (22,980 acres) to 4,000 dunams (988 acres), the destruction of 1,000 agricultural wells, and the devastation of 500 cattle, sheep, and poultry farms.

Regarding damage to infrastructure and public services, it was stated that more than 700 water wells, 3,080 kilometres (1.914 miles) of electricity lines, and 400 kilometres (249 miles) of water and sewage networks were destroyed in Israeli attacks.

Over 112,000 tonnes of explosives used

The statement said that Israel destroyed 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) of roads in Gaza, razed 150 government buildings, 250 sports and cultural facilities, and targeted archaeological and historical sites.

It also indicated that the Israeli army attacked Gaza with more than 112,000 tonnes of explosives throughout 2025, destroying 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure and forcibly seizing 55 percent of Gaza using military force.