A military court has sentenced a former spy chief of Pakistan to 14 years in prison, more than a year after court-martial proceedings began against him on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act, the military said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the military said the former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, was tried under the Pakistan Army Act during proceedings that lasted 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals,” the statement said.

The military said the court found Hameed guilty on all charges after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment. He has the right to appeal the verdict before the relevant forum, it said.