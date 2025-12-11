A military court has sentenced a former spy chief of Pakistan to 14 years in prison, more than a year after court-martial proceedings began against him on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act, the military said.
In a statement released on Thursday, the military said the former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, was tried under the Pakistan Army Act during proceedings that lasted 15 months.
“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals,” the statement said.
The military said the court found Hameed guilty on all charges after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment. He has the right to appeal the verdict before the relevant forum, it said.
Hameed served during the tenure of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was sentenced to prison in 2023 on graft charges.
Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, leading to political turmoil and protests in Pakistan. Hameed was widely known to be a close associate of Khan’s.
Hameed was detained in 2024 following an internal probe ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court into allegations linked to a private housing project scam.
Since his arrest, neither the military nor the government had publicly disclosed the specific charges against him.