UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel and Hezbollah to "stop the war" at the start of a visit to Beirut, saying it was "no longer the time of armed groups".

"My strong appeal to those parties, to Hezbollah and to Israel, is for a ceasefire to stop the war and... allow Lebanon to become a country independent... where its authorities have the monopoly on use of force," Guterres said on Friday from the presidential palace, as Lebanon entered its 11th day of war.

"This is no longer the time of armed groups. This is the time of strong states."

The UN will launch an urgent humanitarian fundraiser on Friday to assist the more than 800,000 people registered as displaced in Lebanon.

Guterres arrived in Beirut on Friday as the war in Lebanon claimed more than 687 lives since March 2, according to the Lebanese health ministry.