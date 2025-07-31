WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US sanctions Palestinian leaders over legal actions against Israel at ICC and ICJ
Washington accuses the Palestinian leadership of using international platforms to "internationalise the conflict" and "undermine peace efforts".
US sanctions Palestinian leaders over legal actions against Israel at ICC and ICJ
Under the sanctions, members of the PLO and PA will be denied US visas. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
July 31, 2025

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA), citing their pursuit of international legal action against Israel.

In a statement on Thursday, the US said the measures were taken in response to the PLO and PA’s “repeated violations” of the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act (MEPCA) of 2002. 

Specifically, it accused the Palestinian leadership of using international platforms to “internationalise the conflict” and undermine peace efforts, pointing to cases brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as key violations.

“These actions contradict UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338 and violate obligations under the Oslo Accords,” the statement said, adding that it is in the United States’ national security interest to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable.

RelatedTRT Global - US says no Trump-Netanyahu rift amid Israeli-made Gaza starvation crisis

Accusation of supporting “terrorism”, no evidence provided

RECOMMENDED

The US also cited the PA’s alleged “continued incitement and glorification of violence,” and what it called “support for terrorism,” though it did not provide new evidence.

Under the sanctions, members of the PLO and PA will be denied US visas in accordance with Section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA.

The move comes amid mounting international legal pressure on Israel over its ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed more than 60,200 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. 

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes, while the ICJ is currently hearing a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa.

RelatedTRT Global - Recognition process for the Palestinian state 'must begin now': Germany

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire