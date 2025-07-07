WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
At the BRICS summit, the Turkish FM called for urgent international action to restore peace and protect multilateral institutions.
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
FILE PHOTO: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says Israel’s war in Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences. / Reuters
July 7, 2025

The Turkish foreign minister has warned that Israel’s war on Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences if its aggression is not curbed.

“If Israel’s aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally,” Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a session at the 17th BRICS leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil.

Speaking at a panel called “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,” Fidan said Israel’s actions have triggered a crisis for international institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation

“The tragedy of the Palestinian people is now at the centre of our discussions on multilateralism,” he said.

“This situation is a serious crisis for the legitimacy of institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security.”

RECOMMENDED

Fidan said Türkiye is intensifying efforts to support a peaceful resolution and de-escalation in the region and stands ready to back lasting peace.

He noted globalisation has deepened mutual dependencies, making value chains, particularly in energy and critical minerals, increasingly fragile, stressing the need for growth, employment, and free trade to achieve development.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan

“As the world moves toward multipolarity, global governance of artificial intelligence is becoming a critical priority,” he said.

“Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent AI from turning into a new tool of domination.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate