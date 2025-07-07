The Turkish foreign minister has warned that Israel’s war on Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences if its aggression is not curbed.

“If Israel’s aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally,” Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a session at the 17th BRICS leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil.

Speaking at a panel called “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,” Fidan said Israel’s actions have triggered a crisis for international institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security.

“The tragedy of the Palestinian people is now at the centre of our discussions on multilateralism,” he said.

“This situation is a serious crisis for the legitimacy of institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security.”