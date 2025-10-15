A Palestinian man was beaten to death by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, according to medics.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Wednesday in a statement that its teams received the body of a 57-year-old man in Ramallah from the Israeli side after he was hit on his head.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Palestinian man, from the town of Zababdeh, south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, was beaten while he was crossing an Israeli separation wall to reach his work inside Israel.

Tel Aviv erected the separation wall between the occupied West Bank and Israel in 2002, citing security concerns.

In 2004, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring the barrier illegal and contrary to international law.