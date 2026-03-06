China has urged restraint in the Middle East, warning against the spread of conflict following Thursday’s drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave.

“We are deeply concerned about the persistent tensions in the Middle East. The imperative at this moment is to immediately stop military actions, prevent the conflict from spreading and spilling over, and avoid any further escalation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Friday.

Azerbaijan’s authorities said that the attack injured four people and damaged infrastructure.

One drone struck the terminal at Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

Tensions in the Middle East are high as Israel and the US continue their large-scale strikes on Iran for the seventh day.

Iranian authorities say nearly 1,000 people have been killed in the attacks, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several senior military officials, and dozens of school girls.

Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.