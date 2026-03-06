WAR ON IRAN
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Beijing expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan and stresses regional stability and security.
Chinese Foreing Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. [File photo] / AP
March 6, 2026

China has urged restraint in the Middle East, warning against the spread of conflict following Thursday’s drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave.

“We are deeply concerned about the persistent tensions in the Middle East. The imperative at this moment is to immediately stop military actions, prevent the conflict from spreading and spilling over, and avoid any further escalation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Friday.

Azerbaijan’s authorities said that the attack injured four people and damaged infrastructure.

One drone struck the terminal at Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

Tensions in the Middle East are high as Israel and the US continue their large-scale strikes on Iran for the seventh day.

Iranian authorities say nearly 1,000 people have been killed in the attacks, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several senior military officials, and dozens of school girls.

Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

China reiterates support for Iran

Mao further said China “opposes the military strikes against Iran by the US and Israel in violation of international law.”

Beijing “supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and in defending its legitimate rights and interests,” said Mao, answering to a question on what kind of support China has provided to Iran politically or otherwise.

On threats to energy supplies due to conflict in the region, Mao reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters were “vital international routes for trade in goods and energy.”

“Maintaining security and stability in this region serves the common interests of the international community,” she added.

“China urges all parties to immediately cease military actions, avoid further escalation of tensions, prevent regional turbulence, and avoid greater impacts on global economic development,” said Mao.

On tensions between the US and Spain, she said: “The international community should work together to promote peace, stop the war, and safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East."

