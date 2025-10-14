WAR ON GAZA
Trump announces start of 'phase 2' of Gaza truce; Hamas to return more captive bodies
Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four more deceased captives to Israel.
Under the deal, the remaining 20 living captives were freed shortly before Trump arrived in Israel. / AP Archive
October 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said it was time to move to the next phase of the truce deal as the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is set to return more bodies of deceased Israeli captives.

“All twenty hostages are back and feeling as good as can be expected. A big burden has been lifted, but the job is not done,” Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

“The dead have not been returned, as promised! Phase two begins right now!”

Trump's post came just hours after he returned from a lightning trip to Israel and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four more deceased Israeli captives to Israel at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

‘Historic dawn’

The US leader had proclaimed a "historic dawn of a new Middle East" during his visit, during which he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement the ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the deal, the remaining 20 living captives were freed shortly before Trump arrived in Israel.

But while Hamas returned four bodies on Monday, the Palestinian resistance group is still holding the bodies of 24 hostages, which are expected to be returned under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

A Gaza hospital said it had received the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been handed back by Israel, also as part of the deal to end the war.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
