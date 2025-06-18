The recent surge in Israeli air strikes targeting key Iranian sites has sent shockwaves through the region, sparking concerns in Pakistan about the possible repercussions on its national security and diplomatic positioning.

As the crisis between Israel and Iran intensifies with the death toll past 224 in Iran now, Pakistan — geographically and politically situated at the crossroads of regional rivalries — finds itself navigating a complex landscape.

Pakistan's government has issued several statements condemning the Israeli air strikes on Iran, describing them as violations of international law and calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a recent joint statement , Islamabad emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation, protection of civilians, and the importance of regional peace through diplomacy.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s support for dialogue and the principles of the UN Charter.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a recent address to the National Assembly, said Pakistan would stand behind Iran in the face of Israeli aggression, signalling a significant deepening of strategic alignment between the two neighbours.

"We stand behind Iran and will support them at every international forum to protect their interest," the defence minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also called the Israeli attacks on Iran a "brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty".

In response to the crisis, Pakistan has also taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The government issued a travel advisory urging nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and is coordinating with diplomatic channels to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani citizens currently in Iran.

So far, as per the country’s foreign ministry, 450 Pakistani Shia pilgrims have been evacuated from Iran . They travel to Iran and Iraq to visit religious sites, particularly in Mashhad, Qom, Najaf and Karbala. The ministry has also set up a 24/7 crisis management unit to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and pilgrims in Iran.

Experts warn that further escalation between Israel and Iran could inadvertently affect Pakistan’s security environment.

Pakistan and Iran share an approximately 905-kilometre-long border with multiple crossing points, making any instability in Iran a direct security concern for Islamabad.

Additionally, the conflict has disrupted regional airspace and trade routes, affecting neighbouring countries and international travel.

Global markets have been impacted too because of rising oil prices due to concerns over supply disruptions.

Pakistan, an oil-importing country, faces challenges in managing inflation and maintaining economic stability amidst these developments.

Analysts suggest that the central bank may hold interest rates steady to address inflationary pressures exacerbated by the conflict.

Israel-India nexus

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, former envoy and senior foreign policy expert, told TRT World, Pakistan is treading a deliberately cautious yet principled line in the unfolding crisis.

Pakistan has condemned Israel’s brutality and violations of international law, while calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a dialogue-based solution — including on Iran’s nuclear programme — in line with the UN Charter.

This is a delicate balance, given Pakistan’s proximity to Iran and its important ties with the US and the West, he said.

“So far, it’s holding — but that will be tested, especially amid escalating anti-Iran rhetoric from the US, especially President Trump.”