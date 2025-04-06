WORLD
2 min read
Russia claims capture of Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region
The capture comes amid Moscow’s efforts to establish a border buffer zone.
00:00
Russia claims capture of Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Russia's defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region. / Reuters
April 6, 2025

Russia said that its troops had taken the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region and were battering Ukrainian forces at a host of settlements in the area.

More than two years after the beginning of the Russia- Ukraine war, Kiev sent thousands of troops over the border into Russia's Kursk region in August last year, though a Russian offensive over recent months has pushed most of the Ukrainian forces out of Kursk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border.

Russia's defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region.

It said that Russia had defeated Ukrainian units in the Russian settlements of Gornal, Guevo, and Oleshnya.

RelatedTRT Global - Russian missile strike kills at least 18 in Ukraine leader's home city

RECOMMENDED

Control over the other

The pro-Ukrainian DeepState war map shows Ukraine in control of about 63 square kilometres (24 square miles) of Russian territory, down from as much as 1,400 square kilometres claimed by Kiev last year.

Another 81 square kilometres of territory along the border - including Basivka - is classed by DeepState as of "unknown" control.

Russia currently controls a little under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and most but not all of four other regions which Moscow now claims are part of Russia - a claim not recognised by most countries.

Russia controls all of Crimea, almost all of Luhansk, and more than 70 percent of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to Russian estimates. It also controls a sliver of the Kharkiv region.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Sahel countries discuss ways to strengthen military ties

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat