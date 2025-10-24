Talks are continuing over the creation of an international task force to operate in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, noting that discussions remain ongoing and details are still being finalised.

“It is a multi-layered issue, so comprehensive negotiations are underway,” Erdogan told reporters aboard his plane on Friday, returning from visits to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. “We are ready to provide every form of support, and our preparatory work continues.”

His remarks come as Türkiye pushes for international efforts to stabilise Gaza and ensure the fragile ceasefire holds amid ongoing Israeli violations.

“Hamas is adhering to the ceasefire and has clearly expressed its determination to do so,” Erdogan said. “Israel, however, continues to violate it. The international community, especially the United States, must exert greater effort to ensure Israel’s full compliance.”

Erdogan said sufficient diplomatic pressure on Israel was “essential,” adding that sanctions and the suspension of arms sales could help compel it to honour its commitments.

Türkiye’s humanitarian and reconstruction efforts

Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would maintain uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and play a key role in rebuilding the war-torn enclave.

“Gaza will rise again — no one should doubt that,” he said. “We have never stopped sending our aid to Egypt, and we will continue to do so.”

He noted that Türkiye’s 17th Goodness Ship, carrying humanitarian supplies, recently arrived at Egypt’s El-Arish Port. Turkish government agencies and NGOs, he said, are preparing to help reconstruct Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure.