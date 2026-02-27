US
2 min read
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
The poll highlights changing US public attitudes as support for Palestinians rises amid Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Protesters wave Palestinian flags as students and workers hold a pro-Palestinian rally outside MIT's Stata Center, US May 9, 2024 [FILE]. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

Americans for the first time sympathise more with Palestinians than Israelis in their conflict, according to a Gallup poll, after Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans sympathise more with the Palestinians and 36 percent sided with Israel, the poll said on Friday, with the rest undecided or saying they favoured both or neither.

The gap marks the first time since Gallup asked the question more than two decades ago that Israel was not on top.

It also marks a sharp difference from just a year ago, when Israel led in sympathies 46 to 33 percent.

When asked about their sympathies, independents sided with the Palestinian people by 11 percentage points.

RelatedTRT World - More Americans sympathise with Palestinians than Israelis — study
RECOMMENDED

Members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party continued to back Israel strongly, with 70 percent siding with Israel, although that figure has declined by 10 percentage points over the past decade.

Democrats' views of Israel have grown increasingly negative since a decade ago, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly broke with then US president Barack Obama on his diplomacy with Iran.

Israel, since then, has moved sharply to the right. Some Democratic voters faulted former president Joe Biden for not doing more to rein in Israel in its brutal war on Palestine’s Gaza after October 7, 2023.

In the latest poll, 65 percent of Democrats sympathised with the Palestinians and 17 percent with Israel.

Gallup surveyed 1,001 US adults by telephone from February 2 to 16.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate