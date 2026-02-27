Americans for the first time sympathise more with Palestinians than Israelis in their conflict, according to a Gallup poll, after Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans sympathise more with the Palestinians and 36 percent sided with Israel, the poll said on Friday, with the rest undecided or saying they favoured both or neither.

The gap marks the first time since Gallup asked the question more than two decades ago that Israel was not on top.

It also marks a sharp difference from just a year ago, when Israel led in sympathies 46 to 33 percent.

When asked about their sympathies, independents sided with the Palestinian people by 11 percentage points.