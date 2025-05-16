In a key diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted delegations from Russia and Ukraine for a trilateral meeting aimed at advancing peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev.

"We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life," Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine.

“There was long uncertainty over the level at which diplomatic meetings here would take place,” Associate Prof Suay Nilhan Acikalin, an academician and international relations expert, tells TRT World.

According to Acikalin, “Two truths have become clear: First, that peace negotiations are once again taking place on Turkish soil — reaffirming that a just peace is unimaginable without Türkiye. And second, that Türkiye has emerged as a vital actor in multilateral diplomacy.”

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has positioned itself as an ambitious mediator in international crises. Istanbul, and by extension Dolmabahce Palace, has become a hub for diplomatic dialogue.

Recent talks hosted at the palace have addressed Ukraine, Middle Eastern ceasefires and energy cooperation, among other fraught subjects.

“Türkiye’s leadership diplomacy is not only evident—it is decisive,” Acikalin adds. “With its deep-rooted mediation experience and geopolitical centrality, Türkiye has become the capital of diplomacy.”

The choice of Dolmabahce is not merely symbolic. Its architecture and rooms reflect layers of Turkish history.

Perched on the shimmering edge of the Bosphorus, Dolmabahce Palace stands not merely as an architectural marvel but as a living emblem of Türkiye’s transformation—from empire to republic. Now, increasingly, the Palace has become a stage for diplomacy.