US Vice President JD Vance has said that any negotiated deal between Russia and Ukraine would not "make anybody super happy," as the Trump administration works to arrange a trilateral meeting between the leaders.

"Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it," Vance told Fox News on Sunday.

He said the Trump administration is seeking "some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops."

Vance said a diplomatic obstacle has been overcome, with President Donald Trump securing Russian President Vladimir Putin's agreement to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"One of the most important logjams is that Vladimir Putin said that he would never sit down with Zelenskyy," Vance said. "And the president has now got that to change."

The administration is now working on scheduling for the three leaders to meet, said Vance, as Trump and Putin are set to discuss the war during a meeting on Friday in the US state of Alaska.

Asked whether Putin should meet Zelenskyy before he meets Trump, Vance said he did not think it would be "productive."

"I think fundamentally the president of the United States has to be the one to kind of bring these two together," he said.