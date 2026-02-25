President Donald Trump has used his State of the Union address to signal a preference for diplomacy with Iran, even as he maintained a hardline stance against the country’s nuclear ambitions.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump has confirmed that the United States is currently engaged in active negotiations with Tehran.

"We are in negotiations with Iran, and they want to reach an agreement," Trump has told lawmakers.

He has stressed that whilst he favours a diplomatic path, his administration remains committed to the longstanding US policy of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

"I will never allow the world’s largest funder of terrorism to possess a nuclear weapon," the President has vowed.