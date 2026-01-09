WORLD
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Al Sharaa and EU officials discuss civilian protection, inclusive transition, and post-conflict recovery as Syrian army asserts control over terror group YPG-held Aleppo districts.
In a meeting with the EU leaders, al Sharaa stressed that protecting civilians and ensuring the return of normal life remain top priorities. [File] / Reuters
January 9, 2026

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and their accompanying delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Friday, SANA news agency reported.

In a meeting with the EU leaders, al Sharaa stressed that protecting civilians and ensuring the return of normal life remain top priorities, emphasising the state’s sovereign role in safeguarding all components of Syrian society.

"We will continue working together in support of a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition," said a joint EU-Jordan statement issued on the eve of the EU leaders' arrival in Damascus.

The meeting comes as authorities in Aleppo announced that elements of the terror group YPG encircled in the city would be transferred within hours to areas east of the Euphrates.

The defence ministry had announced early on Friday a temporary ceasefire following days of clashes in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods that led to casualties and forced thousands of civilians to flee.

Several EU officials have visited Syria since Assad's ouster by opposition forces in December 2024. In March, the EU pledged nearly 2.5 billion euros in aid for Syria for 2025 and 2026.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
