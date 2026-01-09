Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and their accompanying delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Friday, SANA news agency reported.

In a meeting with the EU leaders, al Sharaa stressed that protecting civilians and ensuring the return of normal life remain top priorities, emphasising the state’s sovereign role in safeguarding all components of Syrian society.

"We will continue working together in support of a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition," said a joint EU-Jordan statement issued on the eve of the EU leaders' arrival in Damascus.

The meeting comes as authorities in Aleppo announced that elements of the terror group YPG encircled in the city would be transferred within hours to areas east of the Euphrates.