NATO says allies will collectively work to ensure Arctic security
NATO spokesperson says talks will continue to ensure China and Russia don't gain a foothold in Greenland.
Trump abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland. (FILE) / Reuters
January 21, 2026

NATO allies will work to collectively ensure Arctic security, a NATO spokesperson has said.

"Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the President referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold - economically or militarily - in Greenland."

After weeks of rhetoric that risked the deepest rupture in transatlantic relations in decades, US President Donald Trump abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, and said a deal was in sight to end the dispute.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote on Truth Social after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
