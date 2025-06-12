Türkiye and Azerbaijan plan to hold an 11-day military exercise in the latter’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Speaking at the Turkish Armed Forces' weekly press briefing in Ankara, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said on Thursday that the two countries plan to hold the exercise, Mustafa Kemal ATATURK-2025, on June 20-30.

He said both countries are also holding the Indestructible Brotherhood-2025 exercise, in Nakhchivan on June 12-19, to “develop friendship, cooperation and coordination.”

“The distinguished observer day of the Indestructible Brotherhood and Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK-2025 exercises will be held simultaneously on June 30,” Akturk added.