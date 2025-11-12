Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul but Kiev has not yet responded to earlier proposals, Russia's charge d'affaires in Türkiye Alexey Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side has repeatedly emphasised that we are ready to continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side. Our Turkish partners have also consistently stressed that the Istanbul platform remains available to us — these doors remain open," Ivanov told Russia's state news agency TASS.

He said Russia had previously presented several initiatives, including proposals to form three online working groups, but "unfortunately, we have not yet received a positive response from the Ukrainian side".

Ivanov added that Moscow remains open to dialogue "if Kiev shows political will".

Related TRT World - Ukraine's security chief in Istanbul for talks on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who leads Kiev's delegation for direct talks with Russia, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday.