European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed that there is no seizure of frozen Russian assets and that Ukraine would repay the loan if Moscow pays reparations, during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
"There is no seizing of the assets. Ukraine has to repay the loan if Russia is paying reparations," von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a joint news briefing with Rutte ahead of a discussion on defence and security issues with the College of European Commissioners.
She noted that she put forward the idea of a reparations loan that is based on the immobilised Russian assets as a "structural solution" for military support to Ukraine.
"The loan would not be disbursed in one go, but in tranches and with conditions attached," she added.
Von der Leyen further stressed if they believe that Ukraine is their "first line of defence," they have to step up the military assistance to Ukraine.
‘Drone wall will serve all of Europe’
"Everything the European Commission is now doing through SAFE (Security Action for Europe) and other initiatives to bring Ukraine to the best possible place is crucial, both in the fight but also when it comes to potential peace talks for them to be then in the strongest possible position," Rutte said for his part.
Addressing the recent sightings of drones at airports in the Danish capital Copenhagen, following incidents in Poland and Estonia, he also reiterated the need to keep their skies safe.
"We need to protect our sky. So, the drone wall initiative is timely and necessary," Rutte added.
After recent Russian air incursions, EU countries held their first talks on building an anti-drone defence system, with European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stressing that "the Eastern Flank Watch, with the ‘drone wall’ as its core, will serve all of Europe."
Multiple EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, have reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones, some confirmed to be of Russian origin.