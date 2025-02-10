Ecuadorians cast their ballots in a presidential election, with incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez emerging as the top two candidates, forcing a second round of voting.

With 82 percent of the votes counted, Noboa secured 44.5 percent of the vote, although not enough to win the presidency outright.

A presidential candidate in Ecuador must obtain 50 percent of the vote or achieve 40 percent with a 10-point lead over the nearest rival to win.

Noboa will contest a runoff election on April 13 against Gonzalez, who took 44.1 percent of the votes, according to the country's electoral authority.

Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza trailed in third place, having garnered 4.76 percent of votes.

Security crisis

The country's worsening security crisis has dominated the election campaign, with voters deeply concerned about escalating violence linked to cocaine trafficking.