At least four policemen were killed and a deputy superintendent was injured during a terrorist attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, officials said.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district, according to a statement on Wednesday.
He expressed condolences for the loss of life and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The attack occurred as a police unit was returning from a search operation launched after intelligence reports were received about the presence of terrorists in the area, Dawn newspaper reported, citing a police statement.
The area had been cordoned off before the operation began, according to the statement.
Terrorists hiding in nearby forests opened fire on the police unit, prompting officers to retaliate.
Media reports said authorities were making efforts to recover the bodies of the slain terrorists. But it was not immediately clear whether or how many attackers were neutralised.