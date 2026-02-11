At least four policemen were killed and a deputy superintendent was injured during a terrorist attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, officials said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district, according to a statement on Wednesday.

He expressed condolences for the loss of life and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The attack occurred as a police unit was returning from a search operation launched after intelligence reports were received about the presence of terrorists in the area, Dawn newspaper reported, citing a police statement.