Turkish Technic, Rolls-Royce to establish engine maintenance facility at Istanbul Airport
Facility expected to contribute $700M annually to Turkish economy over term of agreement.
Turkish Technic, Turkish Airlines' maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm, has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to establish one of the largest engine maintenance facilities at Istanbul Airport. / AA
May 7, 2025

Turkish Technic, Turkish Airlines' maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm, has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to establish one of the largest engine maintenance facilities at Istanbul Airport.

Turkish Technic's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ahmet Bolat, expressed excitement about the partnership between the company and Rolls-Royce, saying they have been working for over a year and a half to finalise the agreement.

“This will make us the third-largest maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) company in the world. We are currently ranked seventh. After aircraft maintenance, engine maintenance is also very important. We have an engine maintenance center at Sabiha Gokcen Airport. We will break ground at Istanbul Airport in the first quarter of 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2027, we will take the first engine into maintenance. When this maintenance center is fully mature in 2036, it will maintain 200 engines per year," he said on Wednesday.

“Considering that Turkish Airlines will have 135 A350 aircraft, it will maintain roughly 70 of Turkish Airlines' own engines every year. In addition, around 120-130 engines will come from abroad.”

"This MRO company will generate an annual revenue of $1.5 billion. We are signing such a big agreement. At the same time, this will not only be a business where engine parts will come from abroad, but we will only put labor here."

Aiming leadership in engine maintenance

"We will also maintain some parts of this engine in Türkiye. We will repair 20 percent of the engine parts of this aircraft in our country. We will gain such a repair capability. It will be a huge investment for our country, an investment of $300 million,” Bolat said.

He added that they have so far invested $1.1 billion in Istanbul Airport and will continue to make new investments.

The facility, which is planned to be established at Istanbul Airport, will enable Turkish Technic to provide comprehensive maintenance services for Trent XWB-97, Trent XWB-84, and Trent 7000 engines used in Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo aircraft.

In this new engine facility, Turkish Technic will serve Turkish Airline's fleet as well as Rolls-Royce's airline customers around the world.

The facility, which will increase the company's annual revenue by approximately 30 percent and establish Turkish Technic as a leader in the engine maintenance market, is expected to generate an annual export contribution of approximately $700 million for the Turkish economy the term of the agreement.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the-hour, and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
