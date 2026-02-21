President Donald Trump raised the global duty on imports into the United States to 15 percent on Saturday, doubling down on his promise to maintain his aggressive tariff policy a day after the Supreme Court ruled much of it illegal.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that after a thorough review of Friday's "extraordinarily anti-American decision" by the court to rein in his tariff programme, the administration was hiking the import levies "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 percent level."

The US leader had announced an initial 10 percent duty in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.

And Trump added that over the next few months, his administration would seek further alternative ways to impose "legally permissible" tariffs.

Saturday's announcement is the latest in a careening process that has seen a multitude of tariff levels for countries sending goods into the United States set and then altered or revoked by Trump's team over the past year.

It also appears on its face to be an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's latest ruling, which offered perhaps the firmest rebuke yet of the Republican leader's sweeping and often arbitrary duties, his signature international trade policy.

Cajoling and punishing countries