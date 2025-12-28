Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s support for the Sudanese people and hailed close ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the Sudanese Embassy building in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Saturday evening, Burhan said his visit aimed to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government, and the people of Türkiye for standing by Sudan “without hypocrisy or pretense.”

He said that relations between the two countries are “historic and fraternal.”

Burhan added that the events currently unfolding in Sudan have proven the solidity of this relationship and its suitability as a model for strategic relations, especially in times of hardship.

“The world followed President Erdogan’s statements regarding Sudan with respect,” Burhan said, noting that the Turkish president made more than three statements about Sudan within a single week, “which reflects Sudan’s importance to Türkiye.”

Last Thursday, Erdogan and Burhan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.