A spokesman for Syria's Interior Ministry, Noureddin al-Baba, has denied reports that government forces are being deployed to Sweida province, the Syrian state news agency reported on Friday.

A ceasefire announced on Wednesday briefly ended days of fighting in Sweida province.

Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida after the truce was announced, but clashes were again reported on late Thursday between the Bedouin tribes and the Druze groups.

The Syrian government’s categorical denial about any redeployment follows reports in some publications that seek to hype the fears of Druze in other parts of Syria, even though tensions are limited to Sweida.

Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Sweida province overnight, making the situation on the ground complicated.

The fresh Israeli attacks came a day after the Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in the city, which includes full reintegration of the southern province under central government authority.

Concern over Israeli strike