Russia’s foreign ministry has accused European politicians and media of trying to undermine US-led efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday that repeated “information attacks” from Europe were aimed at disrupting the “possibility of political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict.

On Monday, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll led a new round of talks in Abu Dhabi, meeting with Russian officials.

Driscoll also engaged Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, to explore a potential peace deal to halt ongoing hostilities.

The talks followed weekend discussions in Geneva, where US and Ukrainian representatives revised President Donald Trump’s controversial 28-point peace plan.

An initial version seen as heavily favouring Russia has been replaced with a proposal deemed more balanced, addressing key Ukrainian concerns.