Türkiye's Alves Kablo won the 2025 Amputee Football Champions League title by defeating the Polish team Wisla Krakow 6-1 in the final on Sunday.

The final of the Amputee Football Champions League, held in Ankara, pitted Alves Kablo against Wisla Krakow, the 2024 champions.

Alves Kablo won the championship by defeating their opponent 6-1 after leading 4-0 at halftime.

Alves Kablo's goals were scored by David Mendes in the 2nd and 18th minutes, Omer Guleryuz in the 8th and 28th minutes, Mohcine Chrharh in the 9th minute, and Alican Kuruyamac in the 50+1st minute.