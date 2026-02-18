Australia is facing what experts describe as a "silent pandemic", with an estimated 100 people dying every week from antibiotic-resistant infections — a toll that places antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among the nation's most urgent public health threats.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail and The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), the warning was issued this week by the Australian Centre for Disease Control (ACDC), which said AMR is accelerating at an alarming pace both domestically and globally.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. Once treatable infections can become life-threatening, and routine medical procedures — from caesarean sections to chemotherapy — become riskier.

Related TRT World - 5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave

Data released by the ACDC shows that reports of critical antibiotic resistance in Australia rose by more than 25 percent in 2024, climbing from 2,706 cases in 2023 to 3,389 in 2024.

More than 5,000 Australian deaths were associated with AMR in 2019 alone — equivalent to around 100 deaths each week — according to combined analysis from the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Report, MTPConnect and CSIRO, as cited by the Daily Mail.

The crisis is not confined to Australia, though.

A landmark 2018 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projected that global deaths from drug-resistant infections could reach 10 million annually by 2050 if urgent action is not taken.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly ranked AMR among the top ten global public health threats facing humanity.

In Australia, the danger is becoming more visible inside hospitals.

The ACDC reported that multidrug-resistant bacteria were present in 12.2 percent of bloodstream infections in children — affecting 222 young patients. Even more concerning, fewer than half of the antibiotics administered after surgery were deemed appropriate.