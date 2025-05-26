As a new US-backed aid distribution plan begins in Gaza on Monday, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate amid Israel’s renewed military offensive. Here’s the devastating reality faced by Palestinians trapped in Gaza City — displaced, starving, and abandoned — laid bare in pictures.

Dignity lost

Desperation has become routine in Gaza, where residents line up for hours—often in vain—to get their hands on a single sack of flour or a loaf of bread. According to the UN, over 1.1 million people—half of Gaza's population—are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with famine imminent unless aid is urgently scaled up. Israel’s blockade, intensified after October 7, has severely restricted entry of food, water, and medicine, pushing the enclave into a humanitarian freefall. The situation has deteriorated further since March 2, 2025, when a renewed blockade imposed a near-total closure of border crossings and halted most aid deliveries.

A generation handicapped

In Gaza’s north, hospitals are overwhelmed with severely malnourished children, many suffering from wasting and dehydration. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that dozens of children have already died from hunger-related complications. Israel’s latest blockade, imposed since March 2, has resulted in 326 deaths and more than 300 miscarriages, the Gaza Media Office announced last Tuesday. Humanitarian access to the north remains largely blocked, and aid agencies warn the region may have already entered a silent famine—a phase where hunger kills without headlines.

Treated like animals

With markets emptied and food deliveries stalled, many families resort to boiling weeds, grass, and animal feed to survive. "I'm so ashamed of myself for not being able to feed my children," Mevat Hijazi, a mother of nine children, told Reuters from their tent pitched amid the rubble of Gaza City. "I cry at night when my baby cries and her stomach aches from hunger."