WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
Ukraine struck Russian infrastructure and urged stronger international action after intercepting 406 of 452 drones and missiles in one night.
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
President Zelenskyy urged global leaders to act decisively against Russia. / Reuters
June 6, 2025

A Ukrainian rail attack rocked Russia’s Belgorod Region on Friday, disrupting transport and marking another escalation near the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

An explosive device detonated beneath a railway line in the Prokhorovsky District, causing a reserve locomotive to derail, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed no casualties and noted that rail workers swiftly began repairs. Service resumed after a two-and-a-half-hour suspension.

The attack is the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes targeting infrastructure in Russia’s frontier regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military also claimed responsibility for pre-dawn attacks on Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan, alongside strikes on fuel depots.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a preemptive strike. On the eve of the massive enemy attack, enemy airfields and other important military facilities were hit," the Ukrainian military said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

RelatedTRT Global - Russian strike kills several in Ukraine hours after Trump calls Putin
RECOMMENDED

'We need to act decisively'

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 406 out of 452 Russian drones and missiles during an intense overnight bombardment across Kiev and other cities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault, accusing the Kremlin of unleashing over 400 drones and 40 missiles in a single night.

He urged international partners to intensify pressure on Russia, warning that hesitation would cost lives and embolden aggression.

"If someone does not put pressure and gives the war more time to take lives, they are complicit and responsible. We need to act decisively," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia