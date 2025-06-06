A Ukrainian rail attack rocked Russia’s Belgorod Region on Friday, disrupting transport and marking another escalation near the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

An explosive device detonated beneath a railway line in the Prokhorovsky District, causing a reserve locomotive to derail, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed no casualties and noted that rail workers swiftly began repairs. Service resumed after a two-and-a-half-hour suspension.

The attack is the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes targeting infrastructure in Russia’s frontier regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military also claimed responsibility for pre-dawn attacks on Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan, alongside strikes on fuel depots.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a preemptive strike. On the eve of the massive enemy attack, enemy airfields and other important military facilities were hit," the Ukrainian military said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.