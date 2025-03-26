BIZTECH
2 min read
Pakistan clinches vital $2B IMF deal to stay afloat
The Deal will enable the government to unlock $1.3B under a new climate resilience loan programme.
00:00
Pakistan clinches vital $2B IMF deal to stay afloat
Upon approval by the IMF board, Islamabad will have access to about $1 billion under the EFF. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 26, 2025

Pakistan has reached a much-awaited deal with the IMF that will bring a total disbursement of about $2 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian country, the government and the loaning agency said.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in the capital Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed a new $1.3 billion arrangement with the IMF, along with a successful first review of the ongoing 3 7-month bailout programme.

Pending the IMF board approval, the government can unlock the $1.3 billion under a new climate resilience loan programme spanning 28 months.

The staff-level agreement will also free $1 billion for the country under a $7 billion bailout programme the two sides agreed upon last year.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of the 37-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s (Resilience and Sustainability Trust) with total access over the 28 months of around $1.3 billion,” Nathan Porter, mission chief to Pakistan, said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

“Over the past 18 months, Pakistan has made significant progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence despite a challenging global environment,” Porter added.

Upon approval by the IMF board, Islamabad will have access to about $1 billion under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $2 billion, he went on to say.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza