Postal operators across Europe have halted parcel shipments to the United States after the Trump administration scraps a long-standing rule that allowed low-value imports to enter duty-free.

From August 29, Washington will suspend the “de minimis” exemption, which previously allowed packages worth under $800 to be shipped with minimal paperwork. Under the new rules, most commercial parcels will face tariffs and stricter customs procedures. Only letters, documents, and personal gifts under $100 will remain exempt.

The change has triggered widespread suspensions by national carriers, citing confusion over how the new system will work.

‘Unsolved questions’

Germany’s Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany announced they would stop accepting packages from business customers to the US from August 22, warning of “unresolved questions” around customs data requirements and the collection of duties.

France’s La Poste said there had been “no time given to postal operators to organise themselves” and that only gifts under $100 between individuals would still be delivered.