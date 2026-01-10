The terrorist organisation YPG cut water supplies to the northern city of Aleppo after an order issued by armed members affiliated with the group.

Water pumping from the Babiri water station in the eastern Aleppo countryside stopped at 5.30 pm local time on Saturday, following a direct directive from YPG-affiliated elements, the Syrian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The station is under YPG terror group control and serves as the primary water source for Aleppo city and its surrounding countryside, the ministry added, warning that the halt caused direct damage across the entire province and negatively affected residents' daily lives and basic services.

The statement said it holds the YPG terror group fully responsible for "a deliberate interruption of water," adding that targeting vital infrastructure and depriving civilians of basic rights constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and norms.

The ministry said it is working to make every possible effort to resume water pumping and restore services, and called on relevant parties and international organisations to assume their responsibilities toward YPG practices that threaten the humanitarian and service security of millions of civilians.

Syrian authorities began to transfer surrounded members of the YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood to the northern city of Tabqah in Raqqa province on Saturday, following a suspension of military operations in the area.

Terror attacks