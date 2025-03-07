Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected a plan by US President Donald Trump to ‘take over’ Gaza, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

"China supports the plan for restoring peace in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries. Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," said Wang, speaking at a press conference during China’s annual legislative session.

He also said any forced change to Gaza’s status would only create "new chaos."

Wang urged the international community to push for a lasting ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid and uphold the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine."