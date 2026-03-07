WAR ON IRAN
Trump claims Iran 'surrendered' to neighbours, threatens more strikes
US president says Tehran apologised to regional countries, promised to stop attacks following sustained military pressure from Washington, Israel.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2026. / Reuters
8 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran had apologised to neighbouring countries and vowed to stop firing at them following ongoing military pressure from the US and Israel.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Tehran had backed down as a result of sustained attacks carried out by Washington and its regional ally.

“Iran, which is being beaten to hell, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

He also claimed that Iranian ambitions to dominate the region had been halted, saying: “They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”

Trump added that regional leaders had expressed gratitude to him.

In the same post, Trump criticised Iran, declaring: “Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East,’ they are, instead, ‘The loser of middle east,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US to 'quadruple' weapons production as Iran exhausts US-Israeli defence systems

He also warned of additional military action, stating: “Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting until this moment in time.”

The remarks came amid escalating tensions and reported strikes involving the US and Israel targeting sites in Iran.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
