US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran had apologised to neighbouring countries and vowed to stop firing at them following ongoing military pressure from the US and Israel.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Tehran had backed down as a result of sustained attacks carried out by Washington and its regional ally.

“Iran, which is being beaten to hell, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

He also claimed that Iranian ambitions to dominate the region had been halted, saying: “They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”

Trump added that regional leaders had expressed gratitude to him.