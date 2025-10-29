Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered taxis will ferry foreign guests as South Korea prepares to host world and regional leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit amid sweeping global tariffs imposed by the US.

The southeastern coastal city of Gyeongju will take centre stage for the two-day gathering.

The event, which runs from Friday to Saturday, marks the second time in two decades that South Korea has hosted leaders and representatives from the 21 member economies.

The summit comes as US tariffs continue to disrupt global supply chains, prompting countries such as China, South Korea and Japan to negotiate individual trade deals with Washington.

Roads surrounding the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main venue for the summit, are under tight security, with many police vehicles patrolling the area.

Some 250 South Korean volunteers have been deployed at major APEC event venues, hotels for leaders and tourists and popular tourist spots across the city.

The city government has introduced an AI-powered interpretation and translation system in about 1,000 taxis operating across Gyeongju.

Related TRT World - Uber, Hyundai Motor team up to develop electric air taxi

‘Substantial framework’