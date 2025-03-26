NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned the United States and Europe against any temptation to "go it alone" on security, amid increased tensions over the future of the transatlantic alliance.

Speaking at the Warsaw School of Economics, Rutte said on Wednesday that the US needed European countries to "step up" on security and that the alliance must become fairer.

"Let me be absolutely clear, this is not the time to go it alone. Not for Europe or North America," Rutte said.

"The global security challenges are too great for any of us to face on our own. When it comes to keeping Europe and North America safe, there is no alternative to NATO," he added.

Rapprochement with Putin

A number of European countries including Germany and Britain have announced plans to hike defence spending as Trump seeks a rapprochement with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to end the three-year-old Ukraine war.