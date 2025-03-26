WORLD
2 min read
Rutte to US, Europe: Now's not the time to go alone
Trump questions the US commitment to defending NATO allies who underpay, alarming Europe amid rising Russian assertiveness.
00:00
Rutte to US, Europe: Now's not the time to go alone
“De mondiale veiligheidsuitdagingen zijn te groot om alleen het hoofd te bieden. Als het erom gaat Europa en Noord-Amerika veilig te houden, is er geen alternatief voor de NAVO,” zei Rutte. / AFP
March 26, 2025

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned the United States and Europe against any temptation to "go it alone" on security, amid increased tensions over the future of the transatlantic alliance.

Speaking at the Warsaw School of Economics, Rutte said on Wednesday that the US needed European countries to "step up" on security and that the alliance must become fairer.

"Let me be absolutely clear, this is not the time to go it alone. Not for Europe or North America," Rutte said.

"The global security challenges are too great for any of us to face on our own. When it comes to keeping Europe and North America safe, there is no alternative to NATO," he added.

Rapprochement with Putin

A number of European countries including Germany and Britain have announced plans to hike defence spending as Trump seeks a rapprochement with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to end the three-year-old Ukraine war.

RECOMMENDED

Trump has previously said members of the NATO alliance should spend 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence – a significant increase from the current 2% target and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently meets.

"Yes, Europe needs to know that Uncle Sam still has our back. But America also needs to know that its NATO allies will step up," Rutte said, adding that the alliance's June summit in The Hague would prove a seminal moment in its history.

"We will begin a new chapter for our transatlantic alliance, where we build a stronger, fairer and more lethal NATO," the former Dutch prime minister said. "A fairer NATO means all allies doing their fair share."

Explore
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza