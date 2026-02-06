Oman’s foreign minister held a second round of separate talks with Iranian and US officials, as part of ongoing indirect negotiations in Muscat between Tehran and Washington to defuse their tension, Iranian media said.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said on Friday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented his country's views to his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi during the second round of talks.

Earlier, the IRNA said that during the first round of talks with Albusaidi, Araghchi presented his country's proposed plan to the Omani side, which then shared it with Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy for the Middle East.

"In the second round of negotiations, the American delegation’s response will be conveyed to the Iranian side," it stated, adding that the US delegation also shared its viewpoints with the Omani mediators during the first round of consultations.

There was a brief pause in the talks as both sides consulted with their respective capital, the Iranian media said.