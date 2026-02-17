WORLD
3 min read
Land concessions in focus at high-stakes Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva
US-mediated talks in Geneva follow two rounds in Abu Dhabi, with land remaining the key sticking point, and hopes are low for any major breakthrough.
Land concessions in focus at high-stakes Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva
FILE: Ukrainian servicemen fire a MLRS toward Russian troops, near frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 9 2025. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday for a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks that the Kremlin says are likely to focus on land, the main sticking point.

US President Donald Trump is pressing Moscow and Kiev to reach a deal to end Europe's biggest war since 1945, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has complained that his country is facing the greatest pressure to make concessions.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede the remaining 20 percent of the eastern region of Donetsk that Moscow has failed to capture — something Kiev refuses to do.

"This time, the idea is to discuss a broader range of issues, including, in fact, the main ones. The main issues concern both the territories and everything else related to the demands we have put forward," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

RelatedTRT World - Ukrainian delegation heads to Geneva for US-brokered Russia talks

The venue has switched to the Swiss lakeside city after Abu Dhabi hosted two rounds of talks that both sides described as constructive but which failed to reach any major breakthrough.

The Geneva round comes just days before the fourth anniversary, on February 24, of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have fled their homes, and many Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been devastated by the conflict.

Russia occupies about 20 percent of Ukraine's national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region seized before 2022. Its recent air strikes on energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without heating and power during the course of a harsh winter.

Hopes are low for any significant advance

The Kremlin said the Russian delegation would be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin.

RECOMMENDED

However, the fact that Ukrainian negotiators have accused Medinsky in the past of lecturing them about history as an excuse for Russia's invasion has further lowered expectations for any significant breakthrough in Geneva.

Military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov will also take part in the talks while Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will be part of a separate working group on economic issues.

RelatedTRT World - US security guarantees must precede territorial concessions: Zelenskyy

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelenskyy said he hoped the Geneva talks would prove "serious, substantive... but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things".

Kiev's delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, and Zelenskyy's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov. Senior presidential aide Serhiy Kyslytsya will also be present.

Before the delegation left for Geneva, Umerov said Ukraine's goal of "a sustainable and lasting peace" remained unchanged.

As well as land, Russia and Ukraine also remain far apart on issues such as who should control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the possible role of Western troops in postwar Ukraine.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will represent the Trump administration at the talks, a source told Reuters.

They are also attending talks in Geneva this week with Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's Araghchi in Geneva as Iran-US talks enter second round
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran denies links to oil vessels seized by India
'ICE-style enforcement': Dozens of rights groups slam new EU immigrant policy
US security guarantees must precede territorial concessions: Zelenskyy
Iraqi-UAE consortium plans $700 million fast data cable network
Iran holds military drills in Strait of Hormuz on eve of Geneva talks with US
'Act accordingly': Germany presses France on defence commitments
Pro-Palestine voices are being silenced: Arsenal's ex-employee
Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport
RSF strike hits Sudan hospital, kills multiple people
Global backlash as Israel plans West Bank land registration
Terror attack on Pakistani police station kills two, including child
Ukrainian delegation heads to Geneva for US-brokered Russia talks
Iran's Araghchi in Geneva as Iran-US talks enter second round
Japan resumes trial operations at world's largest nuclear plant
Power cuts, travel disruption as fierce storm strikes New Zealand