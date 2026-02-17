Representatives of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday for a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks that the Kremlin says are likely to focus on land, the main sticking point.

US President Donald Trump is pressing Moscow and Kiev to reach a deal to end Europe's biggest war since 1945, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has complained that his country is facing the greatest pressure to make concessions.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede the remaining 20 percent of the eastern region of Donetsk that Moscow has failed to capture — something Kiev refuses to do.

"This time, the idea is to discuss a broader range of issues, including, in fact, the main ones. The main issues concern both the territories and everything else related to the demands we have put forward," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The venue has switched to the Swiss lakeside city after Abu Dhabi hosted two rounds of talks that both sides described as constructive but which failed to reach any major breakthrough.

The Geneva round comes just days before the fourth anniversary, on February 24, of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have fled their homes, and many Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been devastated by the conflict.

Russia occupies about 20 percent of Ukraine's national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region seized before 2022. Its recent air strikes on energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without heating and power during the course of a harsh winter.

Hopes are low for any significant advance

The Kremlin said the Russian delegation would be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin.