US Representative Eric Swalwell has said he will resign from Congress, citing the need to take responsibility for past "mistakes in judgment" and avoid distracting from his duties.
"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement on Monday, adding he would "fight the serious, false allegation made" against him while also taking "ownership for the mistakes I did make."
The California Democrat said he decided to step down as pressure mounted in Congress, including efforts to bring an expulsion vote against him.
"Expelling anyone in Congress without due process … is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties," he said. "Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."
His announcement came as the House Ethics Committee announced it was opening an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving Rep. Eric Swalwell, a prominent Democrat who quit his bid to be California's next governor over the claims.
In a statement released by the committee's chair and ranking member, lawmakers said the inquiry will examine whether Swalwell violated the House Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable laws, rules, or standards governing members of Congress.
"The Committee … has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations," the statement said.
'My fight, not the campaign's'
Swalwell announced that he was suspending his campaign for California governor in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.
Two recent media investigations outlined allegations against Swalwell. A report by the San Francisco Chronicle cited a former staffer who accused him of sexually assaulting her on two occasions when she said she was too drunk to consent. Separately, CNN detailed claims from three additional women who alleged that Swalwell sent explicit messages and images.
Swalwell denied all the allegations, calling them "absolutely false" and vowed to fight them.
"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's," the California Democrat said.
Several US lawmakers have called on Swalwell to resign from Congress, including the top three Democratic House officials.
Some Democratic lawmakers said Swalwell should step down if a Republican congressman, Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, who faces allegations of sexual abuse involving a staff member, also resigns.
The Republican leadership in the House has resisted calls for Gonzales to resign, reportedly in part as his departure would leave their majority in the House dangerously slim.