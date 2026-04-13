US Representative Eric Swalwell has said he will resign from Congress, citing the need to take responsibility for past "mistakes in judgment" and avoid distracting from his duties.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement on Monday, adding he would "fight the serious, false allegation made" against him while also taking "ownership for the mistakes I did make."

The California Democrat said he decided to step down as pressure mounted in Congress, including efforts to bring an expulsion vote against him.

"Expelling anyone in Congress without due process … is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties," he said. "Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

His announcement came as the House Ethics Committee announced it was opening an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving Rep. Eric Swalwell, a prominent Democrat who quit his bid to be California's next governor over the claims.

In a statement released by the committee's chair and ranking member, lawmakers said the inquiry will examine whether Swalwell violated the House Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable laws, rules, or standards governing members of Congress.

"The Committee … has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations," the statement said.