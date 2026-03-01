Demonstrations have broken out on Sunday across Iran following the announcement that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli military strikes.

The developments have dramatically escalated tensions in the Middle East and triggered widespread public reaction within Iran.

Iran’s state television early confirmed that Khamenei lost his life during the US‑Israel attacks, declaring that Iran's "Islamic revolution leader has reached martyrdom.”

The government also instituted a 40‑day national period of mourning and a seven-day official holiday.

Large crowds took to the streets in cities across Iran in response to the news of Khamenei’s death.

Iranian media said demonstrators bearing Iranian flags gathered at urban centres to voice their grief.

In Tehran, hundreds assembled in Inkilap Square, raising flags and posters of Khamenei, and shouting slogans condemning the US and Israel.