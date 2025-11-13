Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boasted about mistreating Arab Israelis inside their homes in the cities of Lod and Ramla in central Israel, a video showed on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir, who leads the far-right Jewish Power Party, posted a video on X showing him storming homes belonging to Arab Israelis in both cities.

The footage shows residents, who are of Palestinian descent, forced to lie on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs and their eyes blindfolded.

Related TRT World - 'State-backed terrorism': Hamas slams Ben-Gvir’s demolition orders to Bedouin families in Negev

The minister is also seen entering a family’s home where children and women are present.